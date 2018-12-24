If the government seeks the death penalty, it must ensure the defendant has a competent lawyer

Ryan Zinke's overdue departure from the Interior department could leave an even wilier fox in charge of that particular henhouse. (Michael Reynolds / EPA-EFE/REX)

The announced departure of Ryan Zinke as Interior secretary was both expected and overdue – even in this scandal-plagued administration, Zinke stood out as the object of at least 17 investigations (several of which closed without finding fault), and whose involvement in a real estate project in his hometown of Whitefish, Mont., has been referred to federal prosecutors. And with Democrats taking over the House next month, Zinke was sure to face some serious grilling time in committee hearings.

Then there are Zinke’s atrocious environmental policies, in which he has happily done President Trump’s bidding in trying to open as much federal land to oil and gas drilling and other extractive industries as quickly as the administration can. He also led the charge in shrinking the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, among others — actions that environmental groups have challenged in court.

So good riddance, for the sake of both ethics and the environment.