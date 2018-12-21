Trump can't immediately deny asylum to people who cross the border illegally, Supreme Court rules

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Friday turned down a Trump administration appeal that sought to immediately bar immigrants who cross the border illegally from filing asylum claims.
By a 5-4 vote, but without additional comment, the court said it had denied the president’s request to set aside the rulings of a federal judge in San Francisco. The judge had blocked Trump’s order on asylum from taking effect.
Since 1980, federal law has permitted foreigners, including immigrants in the country illegally, to file a claim for asylum. Last month, Trump issued a proclamation designed to bar such claims from any immigrant who did not arrive in the U.S. through an official port of entry.
Lawyers for the ACLU sued, and U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco said Trump’s order conflicted with federal law and could not take effect. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision agreed and said that Trump’s order should remain on hold pending further proceedings.
“Just as we may not, as we are often reminded, ‘legislate from the bench,’ neither may the executive legislate from the Oval Office,” Judge Jay Bybee, a conservative appointee of President George W. Bush, wrote for the appeals court majority.
Trump’s solicitor general, Noel Francisco, who has repeatedly gone to the Supreme Court seeking immediate relief from lower court rulings, appealed again to the high court, saying that “the nationwide injunction is deeply flawed and should be stayed pending appeal.”
But the justices rejected that appeal, keeping Trump’s order on hold.
For apparently the first time, new Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh cast a dissenting vote. He was joined by conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito and Neil M. Gorsuch.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court’s four Democratic appointees in denying Trump’s request in the case, Trump vs. East Bay Sanctuary Covenant.
ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt praised the decision.
“The Supreme Court’s decision to leave the asylum ban blocked will save lives and keep vulnerable families and children from persecution,” he said. “We are pleased the court refused to allow the administration to short-circuit the usual appellate process.”