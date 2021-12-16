Letters to the Editor: We can’t afford to think Trump’s influence is waning

To the editor: I can only hope columnist Jonah Goldberg is correct that Republican support for former President Trump is waning, although I am skeptical.

For the most part, I don’t blame Trump supporters for their fealty to the former president. I do blame the feckless media personalities and elected representatives whose lust for power and money has them promoting the lies and disinformation that has our democracy on the brink of destruction.

To say people are being misled is a masterpiece of understatement. The truth is out there for all to see — if only the people who could acknowledge it had the courage and integrity to lead with honesty.

Sadly, I think that ship has sailed.

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I can’t help but wonder if Goldberg’s claim about Trump’s influence among Republicans is part of a disinformation campaign.

It’s good news if true, but with millions willing to overthrow the government still being encouraged, or at least not discouraged, by a substantial portion of the electorate, there is still great danger.

Those of us who oppose this move toward totalitarianism must not rely on Goldberg’s pronouncements. Trump is still a menace to American democracy.

Carol Mathews, Redwood City, Calif.

..

To the editor: While I am heartened by Goldberg’s perspective on the “less formidable” Republican support for Trump, I have in my mind the image of the recent Kentucky tornadoes.

Trump was the actual storm. The years of reverberations from the cataclysm of the storm remain and, like such events, leave their mark.

The storm fades; the evidence doesn’t.

Doug Braun-Harvey, San Diego