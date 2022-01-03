Letters to the Editor: The clock to criminally charge Trump for Jan. 6 is running out

To the editor: Reading Harry Litman’s column “Do Trump’s Jan. 6 sins of omission and commission make him criminally liable?” I am reminded of the expression, “Justice delayed is justice denied.

Does our justice system really have teeth when a man who attacked our country and its principles remains free for almost a year?

I am saddened by the thought that potential criminal referrals by the House Jan. 6 committee are unlikely to result in any meaningful action against the perpetrators before the 2022 midterm election. Assuming Republicans retake control of Congress, we will see a repeat of the burying of any investigations as in 2017-19.

I realize column space is limited, but Litman could have mentioned is that the system is fundamentally flawed when any investigation of crimes must complete within a two-year election cycle or risk being terminated for political expedience.

Bill Gervasi, Ladera Ranch

To the editor: Litman focuses on what former President Trump did not say or do to stop the Jan. 6 rioting.

But like so many others who want to make Trump culpable, he does not say that before things got out of hand, the then-president told the crowd gathered near the White House to make their voices heard “peacefully and patriotically” before heading to the Capitol.

Elizabeth F. Norling, Long Beach

To the editor: All of Trump’s actions and inactions on Jan. 6. should definitely lead to a criminal referral from Congress. It’s not hard to picture him in the safety of the White House, feeling jubilant as his rabid, flag-carrying supporters violated and attacked the nation’s Capitol in his name.

For roughly three hours he did nothing to stop the violent insurrection. His inaction was indeed an action in itself, resulting in death, untold physical and psychological injury, and a vicious assault on democracy itself.

The possibility that Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland might choose not to pursue charges ought to give us great pause.

Ramona Saenz, Alhambra