Letters to the Editor: We need new political alliances to defeat lawmakers who support the Big Lie

To the editor: According to Gallup, about 30% of Americans identify as Republican or Democrat, and about 40% are independent. Clearly, the independents can evict any incumbent from Congress merely by funneling their votes to the other party’s candidate. (“Pelosi and McCarthy’s words show how two different Americas see the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Jan. 5)

When the independents in a district agree to do that, the agreement should be called an “eviction alliance.” The sole purpose of an eviction alliance is to remove the incumbent, and when that has been accomplished the alliance should disband.

Many Republicans in Congress are promoting the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump. Evicting them would take away their political power and punish them. Most of the congressional Republicans who are not promoting the Big Lie refuse to condemn it.

In each of these lawmakers’ districts, the independents should promise to form an eviction alliance if their representatives do not condemn the Big Lie within the next 60 days.

Our nation is threatened with insurrection. Crushing the Big Lie would end that threat.

John Melvin, Trumansburg, N.Y.

To the editor: The results of the House committee investigation into Jan. 6 cannot come fast enough. The whole insurrection was based on the false premise, created by Trump, that the 2020 election was stolen. He did this to try to hold onto power.

What I don’t understand is how a twice-impeached president should even have the option to run for president again in the first place. Maybe we need to establish a law against this.

Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach

To the editor: When reading the stories of what happened on Jan. 6, I have a difficult time understanding how people could watch the insurrection and come away with different impressions of the events.

How are we going to survive as a nation when we cannot accept reality? How do we deprogram people who have fallen so far down the rabbit hole that facts have no meaning?

News organizations are supposed to deliver facts and not lie to their audience. Fox News has been on a campaign to make its viewers not believe the facts.

What do we do to stop the onslaught of lies coming from a national broadcaster? How do we heal a nation so broken that our democracy is under siege by its own people?

Until we can rid this country of leaders who propagate the lies and elect people who believe in democracy, we will not survive.

Linda Shabsin, Diamond Bar