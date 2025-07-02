Letters to the Editor: ‘Winning an election doesn’t entitle you to respect. Being an honorable person does’

San Diego Assemblymember Carl DeMaio joins others as they are sworn in to the California Assembly on Dec. 2, 2024.

To the editor: Columnist Mark Z. Barabak criticizes state Democrats for interrupting San Diego Assemblymember Carl DeMaio on the floor last week, saying he should be “treated with respect” ( “By stooping to conquer, Sacramento Democrats show their pettiness and arrogance,” June 29). I would disagree. Winning an election doesn’t entitle you to respect. Being an honorable person does. Their antics are what John Lewis referred to as “good trouble.” Normalizing the actions of any person that wins an election by showing them respect is how we got in our current situation.

Ray Lancon, San Marino

To the editor: Thank you, Barabak, for reminding us that, in this age of MAGA chaos, we should all practice more decorum.

KD Peterson, San Diego