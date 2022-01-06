Letters to the Editor: Millions of loyal citizens saved democracy on Jan. 6. They’ll need to do it again

To the editor: On the anniversary of the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, I’d like to extend my gratitude to those who saved our electoral system of government.

Poll workers and county election officials received, processed and counted ballots with nonpartisan professionalism, some in the face of death threats. Judges rejected bogus election fraud lawsuits. State election officials rejected appeals to find extra votes for the incumbent. U.S. Capitol police officers heroically saved members of Congress from domestic terrorists.

Former Vice President Mike Pence followed the law by certifying the electoral college vote. Journalists reported the facts. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and countless rank-and-file Republicans remain true to their conservative beliefs but refuse to buy into the Big Lie.

None of them individually but all of them collectively saved America from violently imploding.

Advertisement

Our electoral system is under greater threat today than it was a year ago. Only nonpartisan honesty, professional integrity and unwavering support for the rule of law will save us again, as it did on Jan. 6, 2021.

Peter Coonradt, Redlands

..

To the editor: I taught adult education classes on history, government and citizenship for students trying to become U.S. citizens.

When they applied for citizenship, there were questions, if not truthfully answered, that would disqualify and deny them citizenship status. These questions included: Was the applicant a member of the Nazi Party? Had the applicant been guilty of federal or state crimes?

How would I explain to my students that our nation does not similarly treat those who participated in the insurrection one year ago? A double standard indeed.

Frank Lucero, El Cajon

..

To the editor: I remember the attack on Pearl Harbor when I was almost 10 years old, and I shall never forget the Jan. 6 attack that happened when I was 89.

Pearl Harbor was a sneak attack by another country. Jan. 6 was an attack by our own citizens and our own president. I feel more anger at our own people than at another country, because they are the real threat. Only from within can our country be conquered.

It is not only anger I feel now but also deep disgust at those so-called patriots.

Ardyce Martin, Banning