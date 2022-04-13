Letters to the Editor: Can we just ignore those silly ‘defeat the mandates’ rallies?

To the editor: Those who protest about “freedom” and surviving the “winter of death” evidently believe their demands will be heeded if they yell loudly enough. Their demonstration in Los Angeles against vaccine mandates may have made the news, but bear in mind that they were a crowd of about 1,000 in a city of nearly 4 million people.

Are we supposed to even listen, let alone care? Yeah, I know, it’s democracy at work, but fringe loudmouths have always been in our midst, and now is no time be listening to self-proclaimed arbiters of what constitutes goodness or freedom.

Life on planet Earth is being stressed for myriad reasons, so I say to our anti-vaxxer friends: Think about the millions who have died of COVID-19, and know that you are alive now maybe because someone near you was wearing a mask rather than whining about freedom. Yes, this virus will be with us forever, and if you’re one who has never had a flu shot and never gotten the flu, then lucky you. There are millions who are not so fortunate.

If you care so little about the possibility that others may become ill because of you, then stay home. Life is full of inconveniences.

Sylvia Lewis Gunning, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: To say I am immunocompromised is an understatement. I have nine co-morbidities. I have been extremely careful, primarily homebound with no guests (even vaccinated). I walk alone daily, always masked.

Since the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, at least once a week someone has approached me to tell me that mask requirements have been dropped. One person, in a very derisive tone, told me I was behind the times and following old rules. I told him I wear my mask to remind myself to keep my mouth shut in situations that are none of my business.

I do not expect the rest of society to restrict their behavior in order to protect me. I simply ask that other people keep their distance and treat me with respect, keeping their opinions to themselves. That’s probably the hardest part for them.

Gabrielle Nurre, Albuquerque

To the editor: What stood out for me while reading the article about the anti-science rally was the photo of a man holding a cross wrapped in an American flag. This man is the epitome of the quote, often misattributed to one Sinclair or another, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

Our Constitution is explicit. There is separation of church and state for good reason. This man is just one of those who would destroy that wall.

The fascists are here, and they want to rule by theology. Do not allow it to happen.

Steve Durgin, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Hundreds of people were downtown at the Music Center at the same time as the “defeat the mandates” rally on Sunday.

Everyone attending an event showed proof of vaccination. Everyone wore masks during the performances. No one whined. Everyone accepted the social responsibility of avoiding infecting others with a dangerous and contagious disease.

It was simple.

Phil Brimble, Los Angeles

