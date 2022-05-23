Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to start acting more like Republicans to save democracy

To the editor: At last! Former GOP operative Kurt Bardella points to the weak response of Democrats in Congress to Republican attacks on our democracy.

Time and again we watch in amazement as Democratic leaders turn the other cheek to the Big Lie about the last election and the events of Jan. 6, 2021; baseless charges like the Benghazi “scandal”; the cruel treatment of federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings; and Republican opposition to Democratic proposals meant to improve the lives of ordinary Americans.

Not mentioned by Bardella is the inexplicable failure of Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland to bring charges against former President Trump and his chief lieutenants for conspiring to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Unless Democrats in Congress change their tactics, the American experiment that brought hope to the world may end in a nightmare of autocratic rule by a frenzied minority of Republican extremists.

Fred Fenton, Seal Beach

To the editor: After reading Bardella’s op-ed article, I wanted to stand up and scream, “Yes, yes, yes!”

The Republicans have always gotten down and dirty and conducted witch hunts under the guise of doing their duty. The Democrats have typically tried to do what’s right and noble, and what have they gotten for that?

Most people are too selfish or ignorant to truly understand the difference in the two parties. Why isn’t the House Jan. 6 committee holding to account people who defy subpoenas and refuse to testify? What do they have to gain by being nice to the Republicans?

Democrats, what are you waiting for? Please listen to Bardella. His advice is a gift. Take it while our democracy is still intact.

Tracey Pomerance-Poirier, Chatsworth