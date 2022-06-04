Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

‘My high school experience during the pandemic was actually not bad.’

Marhier Belay, Dorsey High School

My high school experience during the pandemic was actually not bad. I had time to complete assignments and do things that I enjoyed. I did struggle at the beginning of the pandemic, though that was because of how much work teachers wanted us to complete.

One of the biggest issues that concerns me right now is the amount of stress many students, including me, must go through to live decently enough.

In our area of Los Angeles, most if not all of us cannot even afford a home or apartment by ourselves. So it’s difficult to be able to live in comfort without worrying about paying for necessities.

