Letters to the Editor: From ‘Pence for president’ to ‘he’s no hero’ -- readers on Jan. 6 and the former VP

To the editor: Watching the House Jan. 6 hearings, I find it unbelievable how people faced with a glaring truth can live in such a state of denial and believe fabricated, ridiculous theories. Remember the “dumbing down of America”? Well, here it is for all to see. Some people have become so ignorant, they believe that a demagogue promoting policies and theories that serve only his own interests actually cares about them.

That said, former Vice President Mike Pence should be lauded as a hero. He saved our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, and he should step up and run for president in 2024.

I’m a Democrat and a supporter of President Biden who has never been a fan of Pence, but let’s face it: Biden is not likely to win another election, and our country will not elect Vice President Kamala Harris if she runs. As wrong as that is, it’s the reality as hate and ignorance sweep our nation.

At least if Pence runs, the closet Trump haters who fear what may happen if they do not fall in line will have a viable alternative, and we can finally remove this dangerous emperor with no clothes from the national stage.

Kathi Weiner, Dana Point

To the editor: For four long and dreadful years, Pence went along with all of the challenges to our democracy and everything this country stands for.

He was responsible for the White House COVID-19 task force that allowed deaths to occur in large numbers. He looked adoringly at former President Trump on every public occasion and publicly did nothing to stop the many wrongdoings of a very corrupt and lawless administration.

Hero? Far from it.

Barbara Myers, Del Mar

To the editor: “Hero” is overused and perhaps not suitable to describe Pence’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence did his job as vice president, knew what was right and did it despite pressure from Trump and others.

People do their jobs and what is right all the time. This should be expected of everyone, although I’m not so naive to believe that people always will do the right thing.

However, I am grateful indeed that Pence acted correctly, and I agree he deserves recognition.

Bette Tang, Chatsworth

To the editor: Just because you refuse to break the law doesn’t make you a hero. But, compared to Republicans in Congress, it does mean that Pence still has a spine.

Linda Bradshaw Carpenter, Los Angeles