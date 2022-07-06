Letters to the Editor: What’s more American than a mass shooting at a 4th of July parade?

To the editor: Ho hum, another mass killing — this time in Highland Park, Ill. Or have there been others since?

These murders are brought to you mostly by Republicans in Congress. Remember, “freedom” is more important than the lives of schoolchildren, or Fourth of July celebrants, or moviegoers, or shoppers, or workers, or people enjoying life anywhere in the United States.

Blame “mental health” — anything but g--s. Don’t even think that word.

Good day, thoughts and prayers to everyone.

Maitland Alexander, Oxnard

To the editor. It’s the guns! It’s the guns! It’s the guns!

Are we to be condemned to be frightened people scurrying from door to door because it could be our turn to be in a massacre? What is wrong with us as a country that we can’t acknowledge the core reason for all these horrific massacres?

It’s the guns! It’s the guns! It’s the guns!

Penny Ramos, Redlands

To the editor: At least seven people were killed in another mass shooting, and it barely makes the news anymore. Five people were killed in the Boston Massacre in 1770, and it made history.

Mass shootings have become so commonplace that seven killed and dozens wounded doesn’t even rate a spot above the fold on your front page.

When are we going to wake up and apply some common sense to the insane notion that there’s some inalienable right to ubiquitous gun possession, especially of military-grade assault weapons? There is absolutely nothing in the 2nd Amendment that authorizes any such unchecked universal right.

Philip Moynihan, La Cañada Flintridge

To the editor: Did you feel like celebrating your freedom on July 4? Were you free to attend a Fourth of July parade without fear of being shot? How about attending school without fear? The grocery store? Movie theater? Church? Driving down any street in America?

Did you feel like celebrating a democracy grounded in a representative government acting on behalf of the majority? Surely your government will protect your freedom.

Think again. Congress and our Supreme Court have us law-abiding citizens locking ourselves in our houses while the armed are freely wandering the streets.

It was really tough to have a happy Fourth of July this year.

Janet Bogigian, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: How fitting that a mass killer would join a Fourth of July parade. What could be more American than that?

A mass shooting with a high-powered rifle is what sets our country apart and makes us exceptional compared with all other wealthy democratic nations.

Yes, people from very poor autocratic countries still clamor to come here because it is safer than the country they are leaving. Is that the standard to which we aspire?

Roger Geisler, Rancho Cucamonga

To the editor: Just imagine if mass shootings were carried out by young women instead of men. How long do you think it would take Congress to enact legislation prohibiting women from owning firearms?

Kathleen Givner, Los Angeles

To the editor: Maybe it’s time to consider lowering our flag to half-staff permanently.

Jeffrey Klemme, Ventura