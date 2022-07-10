Advertisement
Share
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: I was willing to pray with a teacher to boost my grade. It was scary

Coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by football players
Coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by Centralia High School football players after they took a knee and prayed with him on the field in Bremerton, Wash., in 2015.
(Meegan M. Reid / Associated Press)
Share

To the editor: I grew up in an industrial city in Ohio during the 1960s. I attended public schools, and in the fourth grade our teacher read to us from the Bible every morning. It didn’t seem odd to me because I went to church every Sunday. (“Hey, praying coaches, non-Christians play sports too,” letters, July 8)

Then in seventh grade, our Spanish teacher let us know in class that we were all invited to a prayer meeting. I decided it might be a good idea to go because I wasn’t doing so well, and it might help my grade. Other classmates felt the same way, so they joined me that night.

It turned out to be an old-fashioned tent revival. Everything started out friendly, but we were soon assaulted with intense harangues about sin and salvation. I was only 12 years old and had never experienced anything like it. I respected my parents and the mainstream church we attended, but here they were trying to convert me to something altogether different.

Finally it was over and I went home. The next day, in class, our teacher asked what we thought of the service, and we naturally said nice things. I have no idea if this ever influenced my grades, but at the time I thought it did.

In the “good old days,” this kind of thing went on all the time. I guess it’s coming back.

Advertisement

Douglas Miller, Studio City

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement