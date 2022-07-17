Letters to the Editor: Animal shelters are overcrowded, and it’s because of uncaring Angelenos

To the editor: I appreciate that The Times brought to light the crisis in Los Angeles animal shelters, but the media should also report on the role the public plays in creating the calamity.

There are plenty of contributing factors — for example, backyard breeders, unaffordable veterinarian services, landlords who won’t accept pets or restrict some breeds and sizes, and irresponsible owners who surrender a pet because a child didn’t get good grades or the child moved out of the home.

For the majority of excuses given, there is often a solution. Several shelters have a pantry that offers pet food to owners who might not be able to afford to feed their pets. There are intervention programs that have counselors to try to help people whose pets might need medical care. There are fundraising sites for owners to seek donations to help them provide whatever care their pet might need.

Education is key.

Sherry Brewer, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Los Angeles Animal Services is a microcosm of incompetence in our government. Other than providing basically jail block housing for dogs and grub to eat, the employees act as if they don’t care.

Animal Services’ conclusion is that it needs more adopters and volunteers. No. It needs to clean house, run itself like a business and quit claiming victimhood.

Some ideas: Pay for adopted dogs’ medical care. I am sure that is a main reason for returns. Give credit for training if that’s an issue. This is another reason dogs are surrendered.

Train or hire staff who care, and have them spend time with and walk dogs. Hire nutritionists or use fresh food for the dogs for their health.

Finally, the city should charge a huge fee for any purebred dogs sold or acquired by a breeder.

I thought of these things in a few minutes. This is my No. 1 issue in the mayor’s race.

Anthony Rothman, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a huge dog lover, I am left with a heavy heart reading about the city’s Chesterfield Square shelter. My two adored dogs (one of whom is now a therapy dog at UCLA Medical Center) both came from the squalor of shelter life.

I am not optimistic that the city will ever prioritize animal welfare, so the only hope for these dogs is that there is a change of heart and mind about rescue and adoption.

Yes, adopting a shelter dog may require more patience, time and training, but the love, devotion and gratitude you will get back will be well worth the effort. It is true that rescuing a dog won’t change the world, but it does change that one dog’s whole world.

Melissa Klaskin Levy, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a three-year volunteer at Los Angeles’ Harbor shelter, I have a few things to add.

We are inundated not only with dogs, but also cats and small mammals too. When I enter the tiny room housing stacked cages of rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters, I can still hear the unearthly howls of so many suffering dogs in cages all around.

It’s a testament to the character of potential adopters that they can meet and adopt a dog in such hellish conditions.

We need additional staffing and more volunteers. We need the shelters open six days a week.

Please adopt — don’t shop. Please try everything possible to re-home stray animals before you dump them at shelters. Please consider fostering animals, and please visit our website to see our wish list of items we desperately need.

Jan Bunker, San Pedro

To the editor: College-bound high school students typically need to perform community service. Contact local high schools to recruit volunteers, please.

Charlotte Eubanks, Monrovia