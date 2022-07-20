Letters to the Editor: Uvalde victims deserve justice. Prosecute the cowardly cops

To the editor: What do you suppose would happen to a lifeguard if they ignored the pleas of drowning children and then stopped their distraught parents from entering the water to save them? (“‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school massacre, report finds,” July 17)

If that guard was either former President Trump or any police officer present at the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, it’s likely that they’d be required to take a short leave of absence and then be allowed to return to their jobs, feeling they’d paid their dues.

Sadly, the only way the deaths of the five killed as a result of the Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt and the 22 killed during the Robb Elementary School massacre can possibly be avenged, is if Trump and every police officer present at the school are charged with the appropriate crimes and tried in a court of law.

Sharon Austry, Fort Worth, Texas

..

To the editor: Years ago I landed in Dallas. In the airport lobby there was a statue of a Texas Ranger. The motto at the base of the statue read, “One riot, one ranger.”

After reading the summary of events at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, and hearing that there were numerous state troopers in attendance, perhaps it’s time to remove that statue or at least cover it up in honor of the students and teachers who didn’t experience the bravery that state law enforcement has so proudly claimed for so long.

Jim Rosenberger, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: Myths dispelled!

After years of listening to National Rifle Assn. chief Wayne LaPierre, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and a legion of Republicans spew their ridiculous inane proclamations to protect the 2nd Amendment, we can finally put those claims to rest.

In Uvalde, nearly 400 highly trained adults with guns were no match for one teenager with a gun. Those officers knew the damage a weapon of war could cause and hesitated for more than an hour to react effectively.

It’s time to stop listening to the ramblings of anti-gun-control proponents. We need to elect people with intelligent plans on how to combat the horrific gun violence in this country.

Ron Diton, Upland