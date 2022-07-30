Letters to the Editor: My heritage is a Ukrainian history lesson for Russian invaders

To the editor: The article “Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks” cites pro-Kremlin separatist Denis Pushilin’s proposal to “liberate Russian cities founded by Russian people,” among which he includes Zaporizhzhia.

A better understanding of history should be the basis for any proposed policy change.

Zaporizhzhia wasn’t founded by the Russian people, but by my Mennonite ancestors who lived in Ukraine for about 150 years. Historically, Mennonites had very strict rules: They kept to themselves in their own colonies and did not engage in outside politics.

In the late 18th century, Mennonites from Prussia had been invited by Catherine the Great to the land that is now Ukraine because she knew they were proficient in growing wheat — the same wheat that all these centuries later is the subject of so much consternation.

But my peace-loving Mennonite ancestors left Ukraine, and their wheat fields, when the first Bolsheviks showed up in Zaporizhzhia.

Marsha Temple, Los Angeles

