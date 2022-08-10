Letters to the Editor: For Trump and his supporters, the Mar-a-Lago search was just the start

To the editor: The FBI search at Mar-a-Lago is just the beginning of Department of Justice enforcement actions against former President Trump. His behavior will likely result in a multiple-count indictment including, but not limited to, charges of seditious conspiracy, obstruction of congressional proceedings, incitement, attempting to overthrow the government of the United States, treason, bribery, fraud and other high crimes and misdemeanors. If the DOJ limits the charges against him to the mishandling of classified documents, Trump will deny, delay and count on his three Supreme Court justices and the Republican Party to save him from prison.

Harry Litman’s concern about a Trump candidacy in 2024 is well-founded, but if it is the only complaint against Trump, it will be a mere slap on the wrist.

Craig Simmons, Northridge

..

To the editor: The FBI is an organization with tremendous power. It should make every effort not to abuse this power by using the least intrusive action to achieve its goals. In the case of Trump, the FBI did not do this. It got a warrant to search his house instead of simply issuing a subpoena. To treat a former president and possible future presidential candidate this way is outrageous and dangerous.

Bill Fado, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: I am thrilled that the Department of Justice is moving forward on various prosecutions of Jan. 6 participants, following the committee hearings. However, I am also nervous about the violence some on the far-right are calling for once again. It’s not surprising — it is expected — but it must not be tolerated and we must be ready for it with all hands on deck to immediately squelch it and bring any violators of the law to justice.

All relevant communications should be monitored closely so that we are ready for any possible violent actions from the far right in protest of the DOJ’s search of Mar-a-Lago or against other potential law enforcement actions toward the former administration.

Joshua Finkel, Studio City

..

To the editor: Reports that Donald Trump wished his generals had been as loyal to him as Hitler’s generals were to Hitler are revealing.

First, Trump should consider that maybe it’s disturbing he was comfortable comparing himself to Hitler. And second, he should reread his history texts — assuming he ever read them in the first place — and learn that Hitler’s generals attempted to kill him at least 10 times. There’s a moral here: Be careful what you wish for.

Mike Barrett, Ashburn, Va.