Letters to the Editor: Don’t let the myth of fleeing millionaires defeat Prop. 30

To the editor: Columnist George Skelton’s suggestion that Proposition 30’s plan to fund climate action with a small tax increase on the richest Californians may contribute to them “fleeing the state” is baseless, and the actual data tell a different story.

The No. 1 cause of California’s population decline is the cost of housing, and people exiting the state are in fact more likely to have a lower income level than those moving to it. Since 2010, our millionaire population has grown by more than 50%.

Proposition 30 will provide rebates for zero-emission vehicles — including light-duty cars, long-haul trucks and other vehicles now powered by diesel engines — expand their charging network, and reduce the impact of wildfires. Californians eager for action on climate change support the initiative nearly 2 to 1.

Skelton also calls Proposition 30 the product of special interests, but the 38 million out of 39 million Californians who breathe toxic air are not special interests. They are every one of us.

Denny Zane, Santa Monica

The writer is founder and policy director of the public transit advocacy group Move L.A., which helped develop Proposition 30.

To the editor: When the state has a budget surplus of almost $100 billion, so why would anyone think that raising the income tax is smart? There is no need for this tax right now.

Paul Brown, Santa Ana

To the editor: While it is true that Texas has no income tax, its average effective property tax rate is more than twice that of California.

So, for many middle-income property owners, the small savings from not paying income tax are greatly exceeded by property taxes.

Darrel Miller, Santa Monica