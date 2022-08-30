Letters to the Editor: Too many guns, too few consequences — LAPD chief on what’s driving violent crime

To the editor: Our communities have too many guns in the wrong hands with little consequence. The wrong hands belong to those who have shown their proclivity for violence. (“Violent crime is spiking in Trump’s California. These counties blame everyone but themselves,” column, Aug. 26)

Our criminal justice system (all of it) must continue to focus on the identification and aggressive prosecution of those who supply the guns as well as those who use them in retribution or commission of crime.

Hidden in the references to overall violence is the stark increase in the number of crimes where a gun is used. It’s not just homicides and shooting victims.

Just as 75% of homicides are committed with a gun, we see the number of robberies involving the use of a gun has increased by almost 60% in the last three years. The reason? Ample supply and little consequence.

We can do better.

Michel R. Moore, Los Angeles

The writer is chief of the Los Angeles Police Department