Letters to the Editor: L.A. is making progress on homelessness, and we all have a role

Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency against homelessness as her first act in office in 2022.

To the editor: I admire Mayor Karen Bass not only for running her campaign on the promise to address homelessness in L.A. but also for taking decisive action to fulfill that promise. On her first day in office, in December 2022, Bass declared a homelessness state of emergency. The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has dipped slightly, decreasing by about 0.3% since last year.

While any reduction in homelessness is a significant accomplishment, however small, it underscores Mayor Bass’ steadfast commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

As a formerly homeless single parent who has experienced the challenges of living on Skid Row more than once, I sincerely appreciate her proactive stance and empathize with the impact of such policies on the community.

Advertisement

Her leadership embodies compassion, pragmatism and a clear vision for addressing complex social issues through thoughtful governance and inclusive strategies, which make us all feel we have a role in addressing homelessness and fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility.

Eric Protein Moseley, Richmond