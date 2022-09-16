Letters to the Editor: Shade L.A.'s bus riders from the sun, even if it’s ad-supported

To the editor: I have stood in the unshaded heat at too many bus stops and welcome more covered bus shelters, even with digital signs paid for by advertising fees. These advertising fees are like taxes that run governments, including the city of Los Angeles, which needs many covered bus stops. (“Heat waves are getting worse. When will L.A. get around to offering bus riders more shade?” Sept. 12)

The small digital signs proposed for covered bus stops are nothing like the large digital billboards that hang over the major boulevards in the city of Inglewood.

I also have a car and drive. When driving through Inglewood, I have approached and driven under, and read, these large digital billboards while they were on display. While passing the billboards, I have not been in a crash, nor have there been mass vehicle accidents around me.

Matthew Hetz, Los Angeles

To the editor: Your article made only one mention of someone carrying an umbrella to fend off the heat, and no one in the accompanying photo was utilizing one.

Umbrellas aren’t limited to keeping one dry during the rainy season. A little common sense could go a long way here.

Don Kennard, Fontana