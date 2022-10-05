Letters to the Editor: Why Trump doesn’t worry his voters as much as inflation

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg feels the two biggest issues that ought to be on voters’ minds are climate change and the existential threat to democracy posed by Trumpism. Well, I would like to tell him that many people do not agree with him.

We don’t think former President Trump is an existential threat to democracy, and we remember what happened under him when he was president. When we see what’s happening under President Biden, there’s just no comparison.

Violent crime is still above pre-pandemic levels in many cities. There’s a continuing crisis on the southern U.S. border, where migrants are dying in record numbers and fentanyl is being smuggled into this country. Right now, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. is above 8%, and we feel the world is a lot less safe under Biden than Trump.

Maybe Goldberg is not seriously affected by inflation, but many people are. So no, Mr. Goldberg, many of us do not agree with you about the existential threats facing our country.

Barbara Kimelman, Tarzana