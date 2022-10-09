Letters to the Editor: Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is a relic. Rebuild and electrify it

To the editor: The rail route linking San Diego and Los Angeles was laid down more than 120 years ago, when the population of San Diego was about 19,000. It was built the cheapest way possible along an alignment that we would certainly not choose today, and there was little concern over how long the journey might take. (“Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner suspended between Irvine and San Diego for emergency track repairs,” Sept. 30)

In addition to the latest scare at San Clemente, there are cliff erosion problems at Del Mar and a highly circuitous trip around the mountain at Miramar to enter San Diego. Passenger train speed, an average of 45 mph, is no better than it was 60 years ago.

This 19th century gamble on the economic success of San Diego is no longer fit for the 21st century. The investment is fully depreciated, and we have to stop pretending otherwise.

Advertisement

We can keep adding lanes to Interstate 5, or we can invest in bypass tracks at San Clemente, Del Mar and a tunnel at Rose Canyon to lift the route well above sea level, radically cut journey time, reduce fuel consumption and provide a competitive service.

Better yet, electrify! The two largest cities in the world’s fifth-largest economy deserve nothing less.

Paul Dyson, Burbank

The writer is a railroad transportation consultant.