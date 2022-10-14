Letters to the Editor: Recording shows need for special election to fill Mark Ridley-Thomas’ seat

To the editor: In figuring out what’s next for the Los Angeles City Council after the racism and corruption heard on the leaked tape, let’s not forget about Council District 10. Along with expected resignations of all four people heard on the tape (Councilwoman Nury Martinez and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera have already resigned), the redistricting process they manipulated is being investigated by state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta. All good and right.

But let’s not forget to deal honestly and fairly with the third revelation of corruption on that tape that extends to the engineered and controversial appointment of Heather Hutt to represent Council District 10. On the tape, Herrera tells Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo they must maneuver the appointment of the seat to someone who supports them. Cedillo replies, “The one who will support us is Heather Hutt.”

Council District 10 constituents have been denied the right to choose their own leadership since Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was elected in 2020, was indicted and suspended a year ago. Hutt’s appointment now appears to have been pure manipulation by corrupt individuals, and the only fair, democratic solution is to hold a special election in Council District 10.

Mary Fischer, Los Angeles

To the editor: I heartily recommend that one of the vacant L.A. City Council seats be filled by an unhoused person. Although difficult to count, their numbers cry out for representation.

Roger Krenkler, Westlake Village

To the editor: On my first day working for the Department of Veterans Affairs 40 years ago, I was told to conduct myself as if everything I did was going to be on national television.

Too bad our elected officials didn’t get the same orientation.

Richard Lewis, Sherman Oaks