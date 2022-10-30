Letters to the Editor: Elon Musk runs Twitter. You don’t like that. So ignore Twitter

To the editor: With Elon Musk finally in control of Twitter and promising to remove certain controls, I dare all news outlets to ignore tweets of any kind.

Rather, turn to the old-fashioned saying relayed to me by my Republican mother: “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” My Republican aunt also told me, “Action speaks louder than words.”

Beware, a self-proclaimed “chief twit” will be at the helm of a ship called Twitter. Heed my Republican beloveds’ words about sticks, stones and actions. Ignore the twits and the tweets, if you dare.

Sarah Turitto, Cardiff, Calif.

To the editor: Thanks to op-ed writer Suzanne Nossel for identifying disinformation as a very real threat to free speech.

In a letter I wrote that was published by The Times in 2021, I argued that defining limits to free speech in an era dominated by social media “is a thorny issue and needs to be confronted before those who wish to protect free speech are silenced by those they seek to protect.”

Nossel has identified what that thorny issue is and has warned us of what its potential consequences can be. I believe that allowing no constraints on speech on social media platforms is akin to allowing someone to yell “fire” in a crowded theater when there is none.

I hope that Musk brings common sense to the table and does not, as Nossel writes, “create open season for disinformation on Twitter.”

John Beckman, Chino Hills

To the editor: Is it just me? Or is anybody else out there just not interested in what Musk is doing? The whole debacle with Twitter is absolutely ridiculous, and I don’t even care about tweeting.

Besides his claim to fame with his overpriced cars, what good has he done for society? And don’t get me started on moving his car company out of state to save on taxes.

Sherry Marger, Newport Beach