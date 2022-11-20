Letters to the Editor: Nancy Pelosi shows the need for more women leading government

To the editor: If ever we needed solid evidence of the need for women at the top of government — and I do include the presidency — the departing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is our shining example.

Her many impressive results were accomplished without dirty tricks or hate speech. She worked with people! Imagine that!

Part of the “reward” for her effectiveness was an undercurrent of constant, vile threats. And yet, she persisted.

Thank you, Madam Speaker, for your lifelong commitment to the welfare and happiness of the American people. Whoever succeeds you will need to be extraordinary. True to form, I have no doubt that you will contribute to their success.

Laura Owen, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: Pelosi’s political savvy and its practical application have served the Democratic Party and the American people well.

And still, perpetual incumbency is one of the two gravest problems in our political system, the other being campaign finance. Together they ensure that most politicians will remain focused on their careers rather than their constituents, and long-term decisions will continue to be determined by the largest campaign donors.

Congratulations to Pelosi, but enough is enough.

Bart Braverman, Indio

..

To the editor: The greatest House speaker of her generation is stepping down from her leadership role at the ideal time, a testament to her unerring political intelligence and instincts, as well as her humility.

Whoever succeeds her as the House Democrats’ leader will have a two-year benefit of Pelosi’s personal mentorship, her long experience and her exceptional ability to navigate through challenging circumstances.

As for the presumptive incoming speaker, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) will reap what he has sown.

Marcia Goodman, Long Beach