Letters to the Editor: The Achilles’ heel that might work against Gavin Newsom’s presidential prospects

To the editor: Mark Z. Barabak’s excellent column about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s presidential prospects nonetheless neglects his most vulnerable Achilles’ heel: the twin blades of homelessness and housing costs ( “If Gavin Newsom wants to be president, he’s got work to do — starting at home,” May 8). He’s had six years and a legislative supermajority to boot and I can’t, for the life of me, see any progress on either front. Sen. Adam Schiff recently urged Democrats to be the party that solves the nation’s housing shortage, an exhortation of which I approve wholeheartedly. But if Newsom couldn’t do it here, why in the world would anyone think he can at the national level?

Jordan Sollitto, San Marino