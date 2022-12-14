Letters to the Editor: P-22 is getting old. Let the mountain lion retire to the L.A. Zoo

To the editor: Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 is older now, and surviving on his own will be harder for him. Maybe that is why he is going after easier targets now (people’s pets).

Now that wildlife authorities have captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, and he has survived this long and become a beloved and acclaimed celebrity (including to me), I believe he deserves to live out his years in the currently unused lion enclosure at the Los Angeles Zoo.

There, he would get the very best care and life enrichment a beloved celebrity like P-22 deserves.

Louise Oshiro, Los Angeles

To the editor: It seems more and more mountain lions and other wildlife are being trapped and put down, with the excuse that they are dangerous to the public. They just happen to be in the area, and officials are making us think the animals are too stressed to exist.

Relocate captured animals like P-22. Please, let them live.

Unfortunately, specism exists just as other prejudices.

Sharon Ryan, Charleston, S.C.

To the editor: I wish P-22 all the best. But his method of capture raises the question: Why can’t law enforcement use larger tranquilizing darts to subdue fleeing human suspects instead of shooting them with bullets?

I understand the drug takes a little time to take effect, but it would appear to be less lethal than bullets from a gun.

Patrick Parish, Torrance