Letters to the Editor: L.A. has great transit? Tell that to San Fernando Valley residents

Motorists make their way through the Sepulveda Pass into the San Fernando Valley on the 405 Freeway in 2020.

To the editor: I read in awe of the experience a group of German visitors had riding around Los Angeles on Metro for a week. I say this because none of the Germans experienced the transit desert that is the San Fernando Valley.

They were able to get from place to place without the need of a car. In the Valley, though, more often than not, you need to drive to a park-and-ride lot before you can get onto a bus or one of the two Metro subway stations in the East Valley.

I’m sure if they had to rent a car before they could use Metro, their experience would have been a bit different.

Not only do people frequently have to drive to a parking lot before they can board a bus or train, they also have to drive to a lot if they want to take one of the city’s Commuter Express buses. Because the bus system is inadequate, instead of eliminating the need for cars, commuters still end up in one.

A city that has adequate levels of public transportation wouldn’t require so many to have to still rely on a car to take public transportation. Metro should do away with the parking lots and improve the bus system.

Les Hartzman, Los Angeles

To the editor: Cheers for the excellent L.A. bus system! I fly to Los Angeles two or three times a year for theater excursions, and I travel all over the area by bus.

A couple of weeks ago, I landed at Burbank Airport, went to the Geffen Playhouse for two plays and spent the night in Westwood. The next morning I toured Warner Bros. studios, took in a performance of “Love Among the Ruins” at the El Portal in North Hollywood and finally flew home via LAX.

I have senior Tap card that works great — an off-peak trip costs only 35 cents. I do admit reluctance to take the Metro alone, but the bus always has a driver who is invariably kind, helpful and knowledgeable about getting around town.

I always make a point to tell drivers that they have the best system ever, and they should share their secrets with San Francisco and Sacramento.

Christina Arrostuto, Auburn, Calif.

To the editor: I recently rode a SunLine bus from the Coachella Valley, connecting to L.A. from the Metrolink station in San Bernardino. It was clean, quick, relaxing and inexpensive.

The irony is I did this to pick up a new car, but I’ll do it again when we want to leave the car at home to avoid traffic, pollution and parking stress.

Daniel R. Patterson, Palm Desert