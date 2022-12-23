Letters to the Editor: Trump was a failed president before Jan. 6. So why the concern over his legacy?

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian presents a compelling case for the indictment and conviction of former President Trump.

Former aide Hope Hicks told the House Jan. 6 committee that she was concerned about Trump’s legacy if he tried to overturn the 2020 election. What exactly was she concerned about?

Could it be the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act? Doubtful, since it was ridiculed for ensuring the permanent benefits went to the upper class.

Could it be immigration? Doubtful, since Trump failed to stem the flow of unauthorized border crossings and oversaw the splitting up of families.

Could it be foreign affairs? Again, doubtful, since he lost our country the title of leader of the free world. He allowed Russia and North Korea to intimidate him and gain strength.

What will Trump’s legacy be? He will be viewed as one of the worst, if not the worst, presidents this country ever had. We never had a leader who trampled the Constitution like he did.

Bill Rollins, Lake Forest

..

To the editor: Pursuing the four criminal referrals by the House Jan. 6 committee and turning them into indictments against Trump would be politically dangerous.

Donald Trump will grab as much rope as he can and put it around the necks of as many politicians (and their operatives) as he can get his hands on. It will get ugly. I don’t think many in Congress have the stomach for what may come.

Remember, Trump is neither a diplomat nor a statesman. He is a wild animal who can’t simply be “put down,” and if he is made to feel cornered, he may very well unleash an arsenal of damning information on a host of characters, elected as well as appointed.

And the worst part of it is that nearly half the country (those who voted for him) still supports him.

We really are in a bind here. Special thanks to everyone who had a hand in relentlessly trying to take him down while he was president. You couldn’t just let the clock tick away. You couldn’t just tolerate him the way so many millions tolerated former President Obama.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: I don’t understand why anyone would be upset about the release of the former president’s (and 2024 candidate’s) tax returns.

All modern presidents have provided them to the public, as the highest elected U.S. official should be required to do. But he refused and gave dubious excuses why he couldn’t.

Perhaps he has something to hide? That’s the only reason I can deduce.

Bette Tang, Chatsworth