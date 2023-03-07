Letters to the Editor: Is there any way Fox News can fix the damage it caused?

To the editor: An appropriate resolution to Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News would be to require Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro to record themselves apologizing to the American people for having knowingly lied to them about the 2020 election being rigged.

They should be recorded saying that they knew all along that Joe Biden won the race, but they were only interested in ratings and money and had no interest in telling the truth. Fox News should be required to play the recordings frequently and at different times of the day for at least two months.

Doug Emerson, Camarillo

To the editor: We’ve learned that Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his dishonest minions at Fox News were aware they were pulling a fast one on their audience by insisting there was election fraud.

In another article in The Times, we learned that two men pleaded guilty for conspiring to bomb Democratic sites in Sacramento because they were unhappy with the 2020 election results.

One has to wonder that if these men had been successful in their plot, would the Fox News hosts have believed “mission accomplished”?

Tom Brayton, Long Beach

To the editor: At the daily newspaper where I once worked, the publisher made his views clear: “My first duty is to report the news. My second duty is the welfare of my employees. My third duty is to make a profit.”

Murdoch has obviously upended these commendable values: Money comes first, and reporting the news fairly comes last.

No wonder many Brits call him the “dirty digger.”

Spencer Grant, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: How awful it is that the only accountability for Fox News’ conscious and deliberate proliferation of lies about the 2020 election is a defamation suit from a voting machine corporation.

Meanwhile, there is apparently no accountability for how this massive deceit has directly damaged our democracy, which will be ongoing for the foreseeable future and undoubtedly repeated.

Fox News, and all other so-called news networks, should have to pay the price.

Dain Olsen, Los Angeles