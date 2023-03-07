Letters to the Editor: Just like snowed-in San Bernardino, the situation in June Lake is dire

To the editor: I feel for our fellow Californians in the San Bernardino Mountains who were hit really hard by the latest blizzards. That said, I urge all the Angelenos who read The Times and are now complaining because they cannot get to June Lake to ski in all this new snow because the roads are closed to remember: We live here!

I am in June Lake, a town of about 600 residents just north of Mammoth Lakes. Highway 395, the main artery connecting us to vital services such as grocery stores, doctor offices and more, has been closed for weeks, opening only sporadically when the road has been cleared of snow.

We have had a relentless blast of “snow parades,” which sounds much more fun that it’s been, since December. We have 20 feet of snow at our house, which is at 7,500 feet in elevation. We cannot get to Reno or Carson City in Nevada, which have the major shopping and medical centers we rely on.

Advertisement

San Bernardino Mountain communities got help from the California National Guard; we have had to rely on Mono County to help us. Our Office of Emergency Services was great, but there is only so much it can do without additional government assistance.

So I say to all of you, remember us every time you come up here to ski.

Joyce Kaufman, June Lake, Calif.

..

To the editor: It is amazing to me that the Southern California mountain residents are expressing anger over officials for not getting them out of their “trapped” situation caused by recent storms.

As a citizen who experienced the major 1994 earthquake in Northridge, I have been informed year after year by government officials, fire department personnel, business owners and schools to be prepared for another big one. Water, food, medicine, flashlights, batteries and so forth — we need all of this to be on our own for quite some time.

Maybe this experience of being trapped in their homes for a few weeks will be a reminder to all of us that we need to be prepared for whatever event happens. That we need to pull up our boot straps and display our American self-reliance for a few weeks when disaster strikes.

Oh, and don’t forget to be prepared for your dogs and cats or other family animals as well. They will need their treats too.

Rosemary Polito, Reseda

..

To the editor: The letter writer from Lake Arrowhead, by her own admission, never intended to be part of this community long-term. I hope her road gets cleared immediately so she can do as she wishes and leave.

Don Silbaugh, Lake Arrowhead, Calif.