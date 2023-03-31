Letters to the Editor: Is it really so bad for older Californians to prove they can drive safely?

To the editor: Driver licenses should not be so easy to renew, no matter how old you are. If you have had tickets or an accident, you should have to prove that you still having driving skills and knowledge. Hurtling down roads in a deadly weapon is not a right, but a privilege. (“Who’s more dangerous behind the wheel — drivers 70 and older, or 30 and younger?” column, March 25)

If you have lived with somebody who suffers from dementia, you know that judgment diminishes, but the belief that one is a safe driver does not. It is almost impossible to convince a demented loved one that they should no longer drive. Only the DMV has the authority to tell them that. I’ve been through this three times with older relatives.

As someone approaching 80, I am absolutely OK with having to show that I know the laws and the rules of the road.

Carol Nelson-Selby, San Luis Obispo

To the editor: I am approaching 90 and recently had to take the written test at the Pomona DMV. Although I had an appointment, I still had to wait in line for two hours. I studied the book for a week and I got all the questions correct on the practice test.

After the eye test and photo taking, I took the computerized test. I told the clerk that I had never used a computer before, but she told me the computer format was the only option.

I was so tired and nervous from the long wait that I failed the test. The clerk said I could come back another day and retest, but I don’t want to put myself through all the stress of waiting in line again amid the unmasked throngs.

So, I decided not to renew my license. I have been driving for 65 years with no tickets and only one minor accident.

Thelma Banks, Claremont

To the editor: Not to contradict concerns about ageism at the DMV, but I would like make some comments based on my recent experience renewing my license at age 77.

An in-person visit to the DMV need not be the nightmare we all remember. Appointments are available, and making one saves a lot of time and aggravation. Filling out the application and paying fees can be done online in minutes.

There is a short review course available on the DMV website consisting of seven short “chapters” covering practical topics like right-of-way rules, road signs and DUI laws. Each chapter is followed by a short “quiz.” You can complete this course as slowly or quickly as you choose.

I was pleasantly surprised to discover at my in-person visit that this series of quizzes counted as my written knowledge exam, and all that was needed to complete my application was a digital thumb print, new photo and signature. I was out in about 10 minutes.

James Bartlett, Los Angeles

To the editor: I am 78 years old and think we oldsters should be required to take actual behind-the-wheel tests to retain our licenses.

Discrimination is sometimes appropriate. Youngsters should not be sold alcohol, and oldsters should demonstrate total driving competence. Information processing and reactive skills diminish over time.

Paul Malykont, Los Osos