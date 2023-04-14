Letters to the Editor: Clarence Thomas is a role model for an America where nothing matters

To the editor: I admire Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for his independence. He has been enjoying lavish gifts from his friend, Harlan Crow, a billionaire Republican donor with no business before the court. He has not reported any of these gifts on his financial disclosure forms, as required by law.

What a hero! Thomas has ignored the rules that constrain lesser judges. He has taken the gifts he wants without any regard for public perception or accountability. He has followed the advice of unnamed colleagues and others who said he didn’t have to disclose anything.

Some may say that Thomas is undermining the credibility of the Supreme Court and inviting impeachment. But I say he is a role model. He is showing us how to be free from morality and transparency. He is showing us how to be loyal to our friends and benefactors.

Advertisement

Thank you, Justice Thomas, for your service and your example. You are truly an inspiration.

Robert Moore-Stewart, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: A testosterone-driven Senate dismissed sexual misconduct allegations against Thomas during his confirmation hearings, and he took his seat on the court in 1991.

Thomas’ wife worked behind the scenes to overthrow the 2020 election to keep Donald Trump in office, with no consequences.

Now, we learn Thomas has been accepting lavish gifts from a right-wing donor.

The Supreme Court is hardly unbiased, and Thomas is anything but supreme. Ethics reform in the highest court in the land is long overdue.

Donna Sloan, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Maybe while reading about lavish vacations and Thomas’ failure to report his wife’s earnings from 2003 to 2007, folks will recall the Anita Hill allegations and believe her this time around.

Susan Stann, Temecula

..

To the editor: I would feel better about Thomas’ “friendship” with Crow if, instead of luxury trips on private planes with five-star lodgings and $500 bottles of wine, he was friends with a guy who took him on a mosquito-infested fishing trip where they shared a room in a Motel 6 and drank Bud Light.

Greg Bearman, Pasadena