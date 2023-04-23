Letters to the Editor: Don’t force cyclists to take the whole lane, Culver City Council

To the editor: It’s funny that people sitting in cars, delayed by the congestion that cars create, always blame bikes and bike lanes for their troubles. (“Cars don’t have to rule Culver City, or the future of L.A. transit,” Opinion, April 19)

If my City Council votes to end the Move Culver City pilot project, which put protected bike and bus lanes along a 1.3-mile stretch of road, then you can count on me to take the whole lane when I ride my bicycle through town.

I encourage everyone else to do the same.

J. Marvin Campbell, Culver City

To the editor: At least the op-ed article writer has the self-awareness to call herself smug.

There’s both ageism and ableism in the notion that everyone can just hop on a bike or take transit. Due to physical health issues, my bike-riding days are over, and I cannot carry groceries on a bus. I walk everywhere I can, but when I can’t I must drive.

She is correct that we don’t all have her privilege to choose her mode of transportation, but that applies not just to bus riders but drivers as well.

Kathy Barreto, Culver City