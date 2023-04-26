Letters to the Editor: Richard Riordan’s old-boys style worked for him, but it doesn’t work for L.A. now

To the editor: Richard Riordan’s crowning achievement as mayor was saving the main branch of the L.A. Public Library downtown, which now bears his name. I have no argument against that or his sincere humble concern for the well-being of most of Los Angeles. (“Former L.A. Mayor Riordan battled, but ultimately honored, the media,” April 22)

But at heart, Riordan was not a participatory democracy leader. He was an old-school, boys-club businessman who thought the best way to address public policy issues was to convene a plutocrat network meeting to decide what was to be done — without participation by the public, and even against the public will if necessary.

The library will stand the test of time as a tribute to him, but let his old-school backroom political methodology die with him.

Peter Stephen Nicholas, Los Angeles

To the editor: Riordan was an innovator. In 1994 he created Los Angeles Neighborhood Initiative, a nonprofit organization that engages under-served communities in building vibrant public spaces. I had the privilege of serving as co-founding executive director from 1994-2009.

Two things Riordan said to me stand out in my mind: “It is easier to ask for forgiveness than permission,” which encouraged me to think outside the box; and, “Thanks for making me look good,” which made me proud to be a part of his team.

Joyce Perkins, Los Angeles

To the editor: The piece by reporter James Rainey on Riordan’s complicated relationship with the media was, I found, the only one of value on the late mayor. Rather than damning the man with faint praise, Rainey truly delved into the man’s character.

As a working-class revolutionary, I can say that Riordan’ politics were hardly up my alley. But I had to give him cred for one thing: While Democrats waste our time pretending to be on the side of working people but support capital every time, Riordan was at least honest and honorable enough not to pretend to care about the working class.

We knew where he stood. He made no bones about it.

Michael Weinert, Encino