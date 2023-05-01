Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Hey, leave linoleum out of the DeSantis-Disney fight

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, foreground, in London on April 28.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen before his visit with the British foreign secretary in London on April 28.
(Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)
To the editor: Columnist Michael Hiltzik notes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has “all the charisma of a linoleum floor.” (“Disney lawsuit shows Ron DeSantis at his bullying, bumbling worst,” column, April 26)

As an architect, I take issue with this gratuitous jibe against this useful, versatile and colorful product that has comported itself with dignity now for more than a century and a half.

Hiltzik owes linoleum a heartfelt apology.

John Bertram, Los Angeles

To the editor: At one time, I thought the governor of Florida was the answer to those who were ready to move on from the former president. He was a smarter bully, or so I thought.

Someone should have told DeSantis it’s not a good idea to throw down with the mouse. The mouse has a battalion of legal lions at his disposal, and they don’t lose many battles.

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes

