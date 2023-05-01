Letters to the Editor: Hey, leave linoleum out of the DeSantis-Disney fight

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen before his visit with the British foreign secretary in London on April 28.

To the editor: Columnist Michael Hiltzik notes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has “all the charisma of a linoleum floor.” (“Disney lawsuit shows Ron DeSantis at his bullying, bumbling worst,” column, April 26)

As an architect, I take issue with this gratuitous jibe against this useful, versatile and colorful product that has comported itself with dignity now for more than a century and a half.

Hiltzik owes linoleum a heartfelt apology.

John Bertram, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: At one time, I thought the governor of Florida was the answer to those who were ready to move on from the former president. He was a smarter bully, or so I thought.

Someone should have told DeSantis it’s not a good idea to throw down with the mouse. The mouse has a battalion of legal lions at his disposal, and they don’t lose many battles.

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes