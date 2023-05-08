Letters to the Editor: Is it ‘owning the libs’? Exploring the durability of Trump’s GOP popularity

Former President Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, on March 25.

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg can’t seem to grasp why former President Trump’s poll numbers are still high among Republicans, despite the numerous allegations against him.

The simple explanation is most Republicans will never vote for a Democrat, no matter how vile the Republican candidate is.

Once hate for the “libs” is in your head, you will rationalize anything to never support them.

Richard Kopelle, Los Angeles

To the editor: On the left you have “virtue signaling,” where a person goes out of their way to show how woke and sympathetic to the downtrodden they are.

On the right you have “vice signaling,” where a person goes out of their way to show how anti-woke and sociopathic they are. (I’m looking at you, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.)

And then there’s Trump, who doesn’t have to signal anything. His sociopathy comes naturally to him without artifice. His realness is often cited as part of his appeal. I think there is a part of human nature that responds to that.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

To the editor: In the same paper that Goldberg’s piece ran, there was a column by Michael Hiltzik pointing out that the Supreme Court’s approval in the polls dropped from 70% in 2020 to 48% now with recent news about ethics problems (and perhaps the decision on abortion).

Goldberg mentions Trump’s status as a Republican front-runner for president even after Jan. 6, two impeachments, the Stormy Daniels case and his current civil rape trial.

I am truly at a loss here. I understand the drop in the court’s approval rating, as judges without ethics are disturbing. The reasons for Trump’s popularity are beyond me.

Lynne Culp, Van Nuys