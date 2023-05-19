Letters to the Editor: Is LeBron James the GOAT? Depends on your criteria

LeBron James drives to the basket during Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 16.

To the editor: Columnist LZ Granderson’s comments about Lakers star LeBron James finally cementing his title as the “GOAT” (greatest of all time) are questionable.

Let’s not forget about Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson, to name a few of the best who ever played the game.

Yes, this is the new NBA, where the players run the league. In that case, James most definitely deserves special recognition for what he’s accomplished. By that I mean, “Do it my way or else.”

James may be the greatest in some circles, but that title should be bestowed on someone who plays only on the court and leaves other decisions to those who are paid to make them.

Richard Whorton, Studio City

To the editor: I agree with Granderson that James is a great player. However, in his zeal to praise James, Granderson fails to give credit to a group of other excellent contributors to the Lakers’ success.

There is the brilliant trade merchant who made the deals that brought a bunch of mostly untested players to the team.

There are the players themselves, who worked hard enough to develop their skills to make them a reliable supporting staff.

And there is head coach Darvin Ham, who turned a bunch of disparate players brought together when half the season was over to form a cohesive team.

As usual, it takes a village, and the inhabitants of this one deserve their share of the glory.

Carole Enowitz, Encino

To the editor: At this juncture, James’ greatness is thunderously mind-blowing. To suggest otherwise is akin to saying the next million earned by Warren Buffett would cement his place in the pantheon of the rich.

Cold, dry statistical accomplishments can’t convey James’ status as a giant in our midst.

In the first Western Conference finals game, James furiously chased down a Denver Nuggets forward to block what should have been an easy layup. He displayed his marvelous ambidexterity by scoring often with his left hand. He corralled a one-handed rebound near the foul line and immediately whipped a gorgeous no-look pass that resulted in an Anthony Davis dunk.

It’s astonishing basketball sleight of hand. Just hand him the crown.

Marc D. Greenwood, Opelika, Ala.

To the editor: In arguing that James is the GOAT, Granderson notes that James may soon make his 11th trip to the NBA Finals and win his fifth championship.

I submit that using the same logic, the fact that Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles out of his 12 Finals appearances could make him the best ever.

Also, let’s not forget all we have to do is look at the right corner of every NBA uniform to remember who the GOAT is.

Steven Levy, Carlsbad