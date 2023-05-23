Letters to the Editor: Polarization isn’t driving the debt limit crisis. GOP recklessness is

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and other Republicans are using the debt limit to try to force cuts in the federal budget.

To the editor: The debt limit impasse has less to do with political polarization than the fact that Republican leaders count on their constituents to be ill-informed about how government actually functions. By melding together two separate and distinct financial issues (budgeting and the federal borrowing limit), they lead their flock astray. (“Debt ceiling negotiations were hard when Biden was vice president. They’re even harder now,” column, May 21)

These Republicans could undo all the damage they’ve caused by speaking the truth and showing the facts. And that is where the polarization actually lies.

One party relies on facts, and the other spreads lies. This debt limit crisis shows that the party of lies knows no shame, has no moral compass and intends to degrade the nation, the rule of law and the Constitution.

Betty Seidmon-Vidibor, Los Angeles

To the editor: Addressing the debt through cuts alone without tax increases on the super-rich is like trying to cut paper with half a pair of scissors.

What Republicans are doing is like ordering a meal in a restaurant, eating it, and then refusing to pay unless the bill is lowered. Try that sometime, and you might get arrested.

These charlatans have cooked up this political stunt to get people to blame President Biden and the Democrats when seniors, veterans, families, investors and many others get hurt in the debacle.

There’s only one solution: Vote out every Republican in Congress.

Michael Schaller, Temple City

To the editor: Biden must not cave to House Republican extortion on the debt limit. If he betrays us by doing so, Republicans will simply do this every time.

The debt limit is unconstitutional, and in any case it is superseded by spending bills passed into law by Congress and signed by the president.

We are counting on the president and Democrats in Congress not to cave to extortionists.

Sharon Greenspan, Burbank

To the editor: I think we should stop talking about debt default and instead discuss prioritizing which payments will have to stop. The government should definitely keep paying those who have loaned it money.

The federal government gets lots of revenue. Falling $100 billion or so short each month could be a challenge, but there are a few items that seem like obvious savings.

First, stop funding Congress until it earns its pay by servicing the nation’s debt. Second, give those in districts whose representatives voted for this what they want. Apply all of the spending reductions to their districts.

After these adjustments, the gap should be smaller, and a few more cuts should let us keep our full faith and credit secure.

Peter Hoffman, Monrovia