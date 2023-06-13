Letters to the Editor: Ignore Trump’s ranting on the indictment and just let the law do its job

A portion of the federal indictment against former President Trump is seen on June 9.

To the editor: The Trump playbook is consistent, boring and tired. It’s best summed up by the old adage that you argue the facts if you have the facts, you argue the law if you have the law, and you pound the table if you have neither. (“Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘baseless’ in speeches to Republicans,” June 10)

Former President Trump has forever pounded the table. Attack the process, attack the judge (and he will if Judge Aileen Cannon rules against him in any way), attack the prosecutor, attack the Justice Department.

He does this because his federal indictment and coming trial are not within his control. He must now play according to the rules that we and he, as citizens, must obey. He can’t solve his problem with money or a pardon, so he rants and raves.

Advertisement

It is tough to ignore Trump’s behavior, but I suggest law-abiding citizens do just that. Respect the law and the process, and sit back and let this play out.

Maurice M. Garcia, Newbury Park

..

To the editor: No doubt Trump’s burgeoning legal troubles have given him cause to regret many unforced errors.

None of which may come back to haunt him more than a certain notorious quip about his fame enabling him to grope women without their consent, or to shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue without losing support. Those arrogant sentiments will surely come to light in the course of Trump’s upcoming federal trial.

How might any jury buy Trump’s claim that a former president is not subject to federal laws prohibiting unauthorized retention of classified documents?

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Surely the public must see the similarities between the Trump case and the case against Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman, who sits in jail awaiting trial for leaking classified documents.

Trump deserves to be treated no better and no worse than Teixeira. Do not allow him to make a mockery of the judicial process that decent Americans hold dear.

Rochelle Popowitz, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I hope the Trump trial is broadcast live, in real time, whether we can all hear it immediately or not.

Let the evidence be presented in full and publicly, under oath. Then everyone can see and hear if he is being politically persecuted or rightly prosecuted for real crimes that jeopardize the country.

Bill Seckler, Riverside

..

To the editor: One thing we are learning about the indictment of Trump regarding the handling of classified documents is that very few Republicans understand the criminal justice system in this country, and Republican leaders seem to be exploiting their ignorance for their personal gain as well.

Can someone educate them that Trump was indicted by a grand jury, not by President Biden?

Alan Coles, Long Beach