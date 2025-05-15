Letters to the Editor: Congress, it’s time to ‘right the ship before democracy capsizes’

To the editor: I agree with columnist Jonah Goldberg ( “The inescapable answer to America’s problems? Fix Congress,” May 13). The only rightful remedy for the debacle that President Trump has created must come from members of Congress. Level-headed Democrats and Republicans have the power to right the ship before democracy capsizes. But many Republicans won’t do it out of fear for their political lives. So, the only other fix is in the hands of we the people at the ballot box. Make them pay for their cowardice.

Barbara Jackson, Cerritos

To the editor: Goldberg’s points about a dysfunctional Congress are quite valid. But fixing that problem requires eliminating gerrymandering of congressional districts. Let the voters choose their representatives instead of the representatives choosing their voters. Then we can address the issue of money in politics by eliminating unlimited campaign contributions and calling that free speech. When we have a truly representative Congress, then we might have one that works as designed.

Richard Schmittdiel, Glendale