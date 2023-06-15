Letters to the Editor: Private golf courses are a problem. Public courses aren’t

The Los Angeles Country Club occupies 300 acres of land on some of the most valuable real estate in the country.

To the editor: Law professor Ray Brescia’s criticism of golf courses as examples of wasteful land use and poor tax policy applies primarily to private courses. To tar public golf with the same brush is not fair.

Public golf is relatively inexpensive. As a senior I can play a regulation-length city course in Los Angeles for as little as $24. Kids can play the short courses for as little as $4. Public golf is available to all regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.

Green space also has a positive impact on the environment. Most irrigation is done with recycled water. The greenery absorbs carbon dioxide.

Revenue from public golf not only supports the operation of the courses, but surpluses are available for other recreation and park maintenance.

Richard Melniker, Los Angeles

To the editor: I first realized how much golf wasted taxpayer dollars 50 years ago, when my dad worked for the county golf courses. He was a golfer; I was not.

Since that time I have seen the golf business reap tax advantages while massively polluting our environment. Courses get special favors from our elected officials, many of whom like to discuss the situation during a nice round of golf with club owners.

After all, why does former President Trump favor golf courses as investments?

To add insult to the taxpayer’s injury, we are now in effect subsidizing the Saudi government, which will soon be an owner of the PGA Tour. It will now make use of our very own tax dodge for PGA events.

But be careful, because ordinary citizens are not allowed on the 300 acres of taxpayer-supported land that make up the Los Angeles Country Club, host of this year’s U.S. Open.

Close all golf courses or make them pay their own way like everyone else.

William Bergmann, Hollywood