Letters to the Editor: Why is the Fed trying to quash wage growth after decades of stagnation?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington on May 3.

To the editor: The head of the Federal Reserve needs to come down from his ivory tower and join the rest of us in the trenches. (“Wage growth doesn’t drive inflation. So why is the Fed out to crush workers?” column, June 13)

Michael Hiltzik hits all the common-sense facts as the Fed continues to focus on the “low” unemployment rate instead of acknowledging that wages are overdue to rise after their decades-long stagnation.

And, if the Fed’s main focus is to “quell the demand for housing,” it’s not clear how much more unaffordable housing can become.

One key fact that might be missing is the trillion-dollar student loan debt currently paused. How will paying out an additional $200-$500 per month affect these individuals and our economy?

Lynda A. Hernandez, Santa Ana

To the editor: Due to the increase in interest rates, I have decided not to go forward with several home-improvement projects and have thus apparently helped Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defeat inflation.

I canceled a yard upgrade, which means I could not hire the business owner who employs seven people to do the work.

I decided not to go forward with a kitchen remodel, therefore not hiring a design consultant, her assistant and associated contractors and employees.

I am attempting to fix a leak in my home’s siding instead of hiring someone.

How depriving people of earning a living helps inflation is a mystery to me.

Kathleen Walker, Los Osos, Calif.