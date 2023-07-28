Letters to the Editor: Rising temperatures should light the fire under us to combat the climate crisis

To the editor: Growing up in Southern California, I have suffered record heat year after year, making me resent summer for being so hot. Low-income families that don’t have enough to pay for air conditioning are affected the most. They have to cook in the heat and flee their own homes to find any relief. Knowing that this heat will double by 2050 makes me worried for the future of the planet, especially young people such as myself, who have to live in this future. We know that the cause of rising heat is due to climate change and greenhouse emissions, but it seems like there is no dire action from the government and those in power to combat it.

We need to pressure the government into focusing its attention on combating climate change instead of developing artificial intelligence that isn’t solving the problems that we have now!

Jules Pizano, Whittier

To the editor: This July seems likely to go down as one of the hottest months in recorded history. Some people dismiss global warming as a hoax or as a potential future phenomenon. To those doubters, climate scientists are increasingly saying in unison, “the future is now.”

Why does it matter? Well, for one thing, especially in our dense inner city urban centers, heat is a killer, particularly of the elderly and the health-compromised. The Earth is getting hotter and all living beings must adapt to these conditions or face perishing.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.