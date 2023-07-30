Letters to the Editor: The ‘X’-ing out of Twitter

A pile of characters removed from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building is seen in San Francisco on Monday.

To the editor: Virginia Heffernan’s X analysis regarding Elon Musk’s name change for Twitter brings up some interesting points.

In tune with Musk’s public shift to conspiracy-driven, right-wing vitriol, the X name change seems to be progressing toward something worse and more sinister like a twisted cross, which many writers and analysts associated with the pre-World War II Germany Christian movement.

Heffernan’s symbolic references don’t go there.

Jim Hoover, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Regarding Brian Merchant’s column on Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand, all I can say is that Musk now has us all solving for “X.” It’s brilliant!

Jane Drucker, Studio City

..

To the editor: The word “tweet” is a verb meaning someone has posted something important. X’d sounds like someone has just posted something crossing out something stupid.

Richard Holmen, Trabuco Canyon