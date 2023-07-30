Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: The ‘X’-ing out of Twitter

A pile of characters removed from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building lies on the ground.
A pile of characters removed from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building is seen in San Francisco on Monday.
(Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)
Share

To the editor: Virginia Heffernan’s X analysis regarding Elon Musk’s name change for Twitter brings up some interesting points.

In tune with Musk’s public shift to conspiracy-driven, right-wing vitriol, the X name change seems to be progressing toward something worse and more sinister like a twisted cross, which many writers and analysts associated with the pre-World War II Germany Christian movement.

Heffernan’s symbolic references don’t go there.

Jim Hoover, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: Regarding Brian Merchant’s column on Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand, all I can say is that Musk now has us all solving for “X.” It’s brilliant!

Jane Drucker, Studio City

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The word “tweet” is a verb meaning someone has posted something important. X’d sounds like someone has just posted something crossing out something stupid.

Richard Holmen, Trabuco Canyon

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement