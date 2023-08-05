Letters to the Editor: After another Trump indictment, a dark historical moment for America

Nadine Seiler celebrates outside federal court in Washington on Tuesday after the Justice Department charged former President Trump in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

To the editor: If what happened Tuesday occurred in another country, the United States would be more than concerned about the status of democracy in that country.

Many people in the U.S. will continue to believe lies and ignore the facts of the indictment. To them I would say, please read it.

All of the legal and political analysis aside, ultimately, this dark American historical moment will end up with “we the people.” And by that I mean a jury of 12 and voters in the next election cycle. If citizens truly understand the laws and Constitution of this country, I’m hopeful they will do the right thing.

If not, then America will get what it deserves.

Thomas Camacho, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump is arguing that the Department of Justice special counsel’s indictments for his alleged interference in the 2020 election is ... wait for it ... interference in the 2024 election. This would reasonably imply that Trump is fully aware of the criminality and impropriety of election interference.

It seems to me that his time would be much better spent proving why his actions did not constitute this crime while still supporting the importance of having the DOJ investigate any purported crimes of this magnitude. Alas, he lacks the integrity to do so.

Jane Diamond, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: I offer a solution that we might accept. Have President Biden offer a pardon to former President Trump for the federal crimes for which he is indicted — when Trump admits his guilt and promises to never again seek public office.

Jim Baross, San Diego

..

To the editor: The ever-present articles with the obligatory photo covering the latest episodes of the Trump show have become some of his best advertising. Trump is doing a great job of branding himself as the next president. Every article has a large photo of Trump. He is always dressed in red, white and blue. He poses himself speaking, fist raised, striding toward the audience, whatever, in front of a massive American flag.

The American flag has become a Trump image gimmick. Please, if you must cover this indicted candidate, do it without the photos.

Jodi Miles, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Lorraine Ali absolutely nailed it. The media’s coverage of Trump’s pending prosecutions poses an existential crisis for our democracy.

Ali’s keen insights called out the distractions and deflections served up by right-wing news outlets to placate masses that favor sensationalistic fast-paced reports over pertinent mundane facts. So couldn’t her column’s heading have been more aptly worded?

My suggested headline: “How to cover Trump’s legal quagmire for dumbed-down Americans.” That’s an existential challenge indeed.

Sandra Perez, Santa Maria

..

To the editor: It seems odd that Donald Trump and his enablers are not celebrating his many indictments, most recently his efforts to overturn results of the 2020 election. After all, he has spent years attacking President Biden and every other outspoken Democrat for politically and maliciously attacking him (he claimed “witch hunts”). Now finally, his indictments will result in trials whose outcomes are out of reach of any political influence. He will be judged “by his peers.”

He and his followers should also look forward to trials for the mishandling of classified documents in Florida, and in New York, trials for his payment to Stormy Daniels and falsifying business records. Most likely there will also be a trial in Georgia for attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

I’m also looking forward to these trials.

Steve Latshaw, West Hill

..

To the editor: America isn’t perfect, and we can do a lot better, but if we can’t, as a nation, agree that Donald Trump is a cancer on this country, where do we go? Those who want him in power think they will be getting what they have always wanted, an America that only existed in their own self-centered minds. What they must ask themselves is what happens when their king is no longer in power and the next king represents everything they abhor? What now? Another insurrection?

This is why, if you stick with the democratic ideals America was set up with, we have the best chance of surviving as a thriving democracy, admired by much of the world. If we continue to look down on the importance of facts, law and responsibility, we put America on a perilous path into very dark waters, and all bets are off. Democracy is not something I wish to gamble with.

Bob Bascelli, Seaford, N.Y.