Letters to the Editor: ‘It is literally impossible to be a woman’ — the highlight of ‘Barbie’

To the editor: I really enjoyed columnist Jean Guerrero’s review of “Barbie” and her thoughts on how the movie might have affected men. She was right that the film has definitely inspired a lot of discussion.

I’ve only seen it once, but my takeaway is that it was a feminist message disguised as a fun and funny movie.

Guerrero did not mention what I thought was a highlight of the film: actor America Ferrera’s brilliant monologue on how “it is literally impossible to be a woman. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong.”

Her subsequent recitation of the absurd expectations for women was spot on. The folks in my audience cheered after her speech, as did I.

Kendall Wolf, Encino

To the editor: When my daughter (now 40) was a young child, she declared, “I’m not a Barbie girl. I don’t want that stuff anymore.” I kept my “all right!” to myself and then gleefully dumped the dolls. That grotesque body and those annoying, teeny-tiny, high-heel shoes that were always getting lost — good riddance!

Last weekend, my daughter, daughter-in-law and I joyfully went off to see the “Barbie” movie. It’s our “girls-only fun event.” Our plan was to dress in pink, accessorized though with feminist pins, acquired over many years of political action. With the recent setbacks for women, we wanted a couple hours of laughter and clapping.

When we were at the movie, guess who took care of our new generation of babies and little kids? Our own capable, husband Kens of course — including Grandpa Ken.

Roza Besser, Calabasas