Letters to the Editor: El Segundo Little Leaguers’ winning message: ‘Love you’

Members of the El Segundo Little League championship team celebrate with community members during a victory parade on Aug. 28.

To the editor: What a delight it was to watch the drama, passion and unadulterated joy Sunday as the El Segundo team won the Little League World Series.

It is said that good leadership starts at the top, and the mutual respect and empathy that all the El Segundo players had for each other was quite evident. The coach, Danny Boehle, stated that his last words to his players when they met on the pitcher’s mound for strategy discussions would be, “Love you.”

In a world where this isn’t stated or manifested enough, I found this to be quite inspirational, and apparently it resonated with all his players as well. Congratulations to Coach Danny and all the lads from El Segundo.

Advertisement

David Brubaker, Palm Desert

..

To the editor: The city of El Segundo got its name when it became the site of the second Standard Oil (now Chevron) refinery more than 100 years ago.

The El Segundo Little League world champions are second to no one.

Mark Nakagawa, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Thanks to The Times for its positive front page featuring the El Segundo Little League team. You made so many families love that first cup of coffee Monday morning.

Advertisement

Phyllis Stevenson, Burbank