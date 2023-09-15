Letters to the Editor: Where will GOP populism take us? Ask the Romans how ‘bread and circuses’ worked out

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg aptly cites a historical equivalent to former President Trump’s “incessant incitement of his followers’ outrage on his behalf” — to wit, “Mark Antony waving Caesar’s bloody toga to incite the mob.” (“Mike Pence is railing against populism among Republicans. But he’s late to the game,” Opinion, Sept. 12)

This recalls how bloody gladiator bouts catered to the Roman populace’s basest instincts, part of the infamous “bread and circuses” stratagem that diverted the pliant masses’ attention from the republic’s steady decline.

Trump vaulted to the top of contemporary populists’ pile by staging insipid schadenfreude-fueled reality shows. This ultimately served to assemble a massive loyal base to back his democracy-ravaging political ploys.

It’s a shame these historical parallels remain lost on the MAGA crowd.

Gary Dolgin, Santa Monica

To the editor: Former Vice President Mike Pence, now a GOP presidential candidate, repeats again that the Republican Party is the party of “limited government.”

That was former President Ronald Reagan’s party, but it is not Pence’s party.

There is no bigger government than one that imposes its moral values on its citizens. That is what Pence and the Republican Party want to do.

Charlie Morgan, San Clemente